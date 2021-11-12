Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $75.47 million and $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,678.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,595.67 or 0.07216995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.05 or 0.00411517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.09 or 0.01035028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00086665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00406148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00271713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.00275478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,178,912,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,662,480 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

