Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce sales of $897.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $903.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after buying an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 35,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.