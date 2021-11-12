Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

