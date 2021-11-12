NEXT (NEXT) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $858,599.51 and approximately $467.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00392144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

