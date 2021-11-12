Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $131.84 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,629,713.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.75 or 0.07215568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,528.18 or 0.99482806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

