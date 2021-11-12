Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,231. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

