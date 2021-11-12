Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys 1,440 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $416,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 196.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $173.63. 25,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,466. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.