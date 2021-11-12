Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 257,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The company has a market capitalization of $291.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

