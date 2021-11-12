Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,866 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

