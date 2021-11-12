Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,475 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 532.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 182,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,930. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,569.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.