Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 672,634 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,889,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 391,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,614. General Electric has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.