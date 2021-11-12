Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.08. 166,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,960,119. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.