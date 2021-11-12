New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 228.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NRZ stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

