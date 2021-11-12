New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.