New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

