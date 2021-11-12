New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$243.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

