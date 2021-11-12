NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NPCE remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,253. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 19.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

