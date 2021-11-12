Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

