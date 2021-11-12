Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $749,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $655.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

