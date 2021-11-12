Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $300.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

