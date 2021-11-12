Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Director Sells $60,291.00 in Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NP stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $895.94 million, a PE ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -383.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

