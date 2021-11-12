Needham & Company LLC Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $25.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. ON24 has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 796,436 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,605.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ON24 by 6,456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 365,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.