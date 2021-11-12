Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $486,945.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $486,945.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00037062 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00025216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,622,624 coins and its circulating supply is 18,286,305 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

