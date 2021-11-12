Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 501,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,786. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 406.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.85% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

