Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 28956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

