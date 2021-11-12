National CineMedia, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.54%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $95,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

