National Bankshares Trims MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Target Price to C$3.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.33.

Shares of MAV stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

