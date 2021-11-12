National Bankshares Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP stock traded down C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$185.40. 39,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$89.22 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.75 billion and a PE ratio of 55.78.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.4699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.