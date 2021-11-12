National Bankshares Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.69.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.24.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.