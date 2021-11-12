National Bankshares Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.21.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.04. The company had a trading volume of 655,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.74. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$521.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.