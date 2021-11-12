NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

