NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
