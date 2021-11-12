NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NACCO Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of NACCO Industries worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

