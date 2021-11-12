MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.24

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $264.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00225572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00091371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.