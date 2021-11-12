Myriad Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Myriad has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $30,287.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,805,835,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

