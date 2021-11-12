Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 152,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,001. Myomo has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 326.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Myomo worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

