MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $14.18 or 0.00021718 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $326.18 million and approximately $128.50 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.