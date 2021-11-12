MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Connie Mixon Buys 24,000 Shares

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Connie Mixon purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

LON MYX opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.35. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.