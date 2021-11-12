Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

