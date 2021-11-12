M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 203,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.16. 26,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

