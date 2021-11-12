MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $48,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI opened at $641.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $669.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.