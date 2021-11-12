MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $682.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

