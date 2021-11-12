Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Lock-Up Period To End on November 15th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 15th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:MCAEU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $908,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

