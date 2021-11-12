Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $612,019.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and $612,019.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.