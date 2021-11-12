Morgan Stanley Trims Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Target Price to $44.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.