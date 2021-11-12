Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OUTFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OUTFF opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

