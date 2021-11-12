Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of TTE opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

