Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $197,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

