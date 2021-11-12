Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 12.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 73.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abiomed by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $356.59 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.50.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.