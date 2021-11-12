Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ADT were worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.