Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 440 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 440 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

